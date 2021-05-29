Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.