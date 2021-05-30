$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 3,484,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,511. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.