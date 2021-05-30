-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $868.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.17. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.