-$0.05 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

