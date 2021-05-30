$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. 1,083,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,517. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

