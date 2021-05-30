$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

LMNR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 26,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,399. The firm has a market cap of $332.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,790 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,548.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 8,542 shares worth $152,623. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

