-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

CGEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 1,258,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,320. The stock has a market cap of $525.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Compugen by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

