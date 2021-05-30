-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $951.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

