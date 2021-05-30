-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,288. Cree has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

