$0.27 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,311,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

