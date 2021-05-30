$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.46. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. 250,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,422. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $260.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

