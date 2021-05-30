$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.