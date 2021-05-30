-$0.41 EPS Expected for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

DOMO traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $66.50. 768,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,237. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

