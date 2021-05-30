-$0.42 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

