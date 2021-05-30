$0.60 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.