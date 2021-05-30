$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

