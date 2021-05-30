0x (ZRX) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $741.69 million and $82.62 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,921,228 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

