$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. THB Asset Management raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. 155,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

