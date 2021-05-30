$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.