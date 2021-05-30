$10.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $10.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.42 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 271,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock valued at $31,547,791. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.