10,674 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,674 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.