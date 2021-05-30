111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 29th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

YI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 185,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,313. The stock has a market cap of $804.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.82. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 111 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

