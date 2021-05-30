$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post sales of $120.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $120.70 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $469.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. 626,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

