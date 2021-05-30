14,972 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Sohu.com stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $692.96 million, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

