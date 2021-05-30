15,100 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of OSTRU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

