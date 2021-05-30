16,887 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

