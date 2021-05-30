17,500 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

