17,500 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72.
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.