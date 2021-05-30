18,700 Shares in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Poema Global alerts:

PPGHU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPGHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.