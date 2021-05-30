187,135 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 187,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NERV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.