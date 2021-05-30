1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $37.00 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

