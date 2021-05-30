$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 597%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.87 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

