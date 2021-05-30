20,389 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

