234,842 Shares in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The company has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

In other news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,430 shares of company stock worth $104,738. Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

