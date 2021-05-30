24,100 Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

