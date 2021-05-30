$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $33.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.25 million to $33.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a P/E ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

