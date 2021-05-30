36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $2.58 on Friday. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.29% and a negative net margin of 71.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

