3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DDD opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 3D Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

