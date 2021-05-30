$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.14. Whirlpool has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

