$422.15 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $422.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.65 million. Angi reported sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 767,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,418.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

