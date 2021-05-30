$444.60 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $444.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the highest is $464.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $512.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

