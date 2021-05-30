$5.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $5.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.23 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,016. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

