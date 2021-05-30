751,568 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 751,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

