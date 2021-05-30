$784.39 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $784.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $798.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.20 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Cowen increased their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.37. 1,079,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,873. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.