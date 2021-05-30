$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

CRBP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,892,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

