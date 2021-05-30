84,675 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,914 shares of company stock valued at $573,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

