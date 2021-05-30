$94.86 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $94.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $109.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,433. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,491. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

