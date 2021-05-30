Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the April 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

