Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the April 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Aben Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.