Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

