Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

AGRPY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

