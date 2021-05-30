AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.